CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,645 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

POCT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 30,458 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $712.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

