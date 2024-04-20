CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJAN. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:BJAN traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,485 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a market cap of $254.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.