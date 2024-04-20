CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 600 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAUG. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $24,308,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $9,041,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $8,351,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,101.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 110,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 281.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 69,315 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.8 %

BAUG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,408 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

