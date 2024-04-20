CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 116.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

UAUG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 70,506 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

