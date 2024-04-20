Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $31.27. 4,636,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,459. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

