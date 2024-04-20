J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,956 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $114.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,251,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.85. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

