Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after acquiring an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,205,000 after acquiring an additional 274,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,231,000 after purchasing an additional 232,205 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.34. 3,975,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.84 and its 200-day moving average is $343.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

