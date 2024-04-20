DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.69.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

