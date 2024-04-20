Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,500 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.11% of John Wiley & Sons worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE WLY traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.91.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $460.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.61%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

