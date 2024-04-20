Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $114.95 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00002375 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $114.95 million and $178,253.07 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,754.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $500.46 or 0.00772866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00130027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00042794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00181936 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00049444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00106292 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,753,148 coins and its circulating supply is 74,753,040 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.