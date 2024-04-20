GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $29.65 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $29.65 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GXChain has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001014 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.