Wanchain Price Hits $0.30 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $58.55 million and $2.83 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00056595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00023852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00013095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,893,104 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.