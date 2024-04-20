Meter Governance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $244,870.52 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002273 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $52.84 million and approximately $244,870.52 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000369 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001135 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000032 BTC.
About Meter Governance
MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,512,928 coins and its circulating supply is 35,899,121 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.
Meter Governance Coin Trading
