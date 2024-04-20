Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after purchasing an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,813.85.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MELI traded down $13.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,356.43. 359,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,721. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,559.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,523.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.