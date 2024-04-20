Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after acquiring an additional 590,314 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,136,000 after acquiring an additional 186,215 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $976.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ REGN traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $896.82. 507,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $953.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $891.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.