Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,266 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 2.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 333.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,495,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.15 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

