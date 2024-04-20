Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,733 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $18.23. 2,227,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,891. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.02%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

