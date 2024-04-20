Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,254. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.