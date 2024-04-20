CRA Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.4% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SCHG traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,218. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

