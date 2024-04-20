CRA Financial Services LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $234.99. 459,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,481. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.