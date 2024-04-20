CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.57. 1,212,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,142. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.18.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

