152,637 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT) Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly accounts for about 1.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Separately, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter worth $1,340,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ZALT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,373 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

