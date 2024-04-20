CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 458 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,658,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,080. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

