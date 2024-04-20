Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Holdings Decreased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,530 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJUL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,710 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.58.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

