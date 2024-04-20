CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 399 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $656,599,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 206,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 126,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth $6,448,000.

ONEQ stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.18. 578,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,823. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

