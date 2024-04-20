CRA Financial Services LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,605,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 62,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,261,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VTI stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,386. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.51. The firm has a market cap of $367.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

