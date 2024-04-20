CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 62 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,247,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.33. The stock had a trading volume of 140,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,687. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.88. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

