Stephenson & Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,394,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.1% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.53. 6,355,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $426.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

