Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 633 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,466 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,666 shares of company stock worth $10,090,055. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.97. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.