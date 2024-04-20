DT Investment Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.00. 38,372,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

