CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.49

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $3.94. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 56,583 shares.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

