JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $957.48

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 957.48 ($11.92) and traded as high as GBX 966 ($12.03). JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 964 ($12.00), with a volume of 254,063 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan American Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 962.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 958.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 874.02.

JPMorgan American Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 707.07%.

About JPMorgan American

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

