MySQUAR (LON:MYSQ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of MySQUAR Limited (LON:MYSQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). MySQUAR shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares.
MySQUAR Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.29.
About MySQUAR
MySQUAR Limited, the Myanmar-language social media, entertainment, and payments platform that provides Internet-based mobile applications in the British Virgin Islands. The company designs, develops, and commercializes Internet-based and mobile services, including social networks, mobile messaging applications, digital contents, mobile games, online advertising, online news aggregation, mobile payment, ecommerce, etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MySQUAR
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MySQUAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySQUAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.