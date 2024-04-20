Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.86

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $12.48. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 36 shares.

Japan Steel Works Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $431.40 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

