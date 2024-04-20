Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $352.62

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 352.62 ($4.39) and traded as high as GBX 388 ($4.83). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 385.50 ($4.80), with a volume of 88,420,979 shares trading hands.

Banco Santander Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 688.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 354.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 330.85.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,678.57%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.