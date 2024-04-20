Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $244.58

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.58 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 248.50 ($3.09). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 248.50 ($3.09), with a volume of 715,218 shares.

Witan Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,031.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.87.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

Witan Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.