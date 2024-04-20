Bankers (LON:BNKR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $109.52

Bankers (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.52 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 111.60 ($1.39). Bankers shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.38), with a volume of 2,249,747 shares trading hands.
Bankers Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,192.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.16.
Bankers Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Bankers’s previous dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Bankers
Bankers Company Profile
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bankers
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.