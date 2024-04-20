The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.15. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 3,304 shares trading hands.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

