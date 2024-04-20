Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.45

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $8.00. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 980 shares trading hands.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.0593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

