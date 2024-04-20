Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,422,539 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

