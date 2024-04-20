iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $42,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after buying an additional 671,704 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after buying an additional 347,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after buying an additional 326,864 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $283.16. 123,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.58 and its 200 day moving average is $272.75. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.02 and a fifty-two week high of $300.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

