iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Lifted by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 624.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,664 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,540. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

