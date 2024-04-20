Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 57,596 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $31,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,109. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $66.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

