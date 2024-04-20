Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

