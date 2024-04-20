Greenleaf Trust Sells 5,724 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,267 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $8,868,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

