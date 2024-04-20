Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 21,004 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,004 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 916,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $40.49. 24,706,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,407,915. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

