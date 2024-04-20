J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.03. 8,688,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,859,552. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.83.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

