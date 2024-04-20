Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $13.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.04. 7,573,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,438. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.