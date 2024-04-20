Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,173 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 176,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 66.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after buying an additional 413,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 9.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 70.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of IAC by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after buying an additional 40,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Barclays raised their price target on IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

