Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Trimble makes up 1.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.16% of Trimble worth $20,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 42.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock worth $1,013,519. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.97. 843,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,948. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.23.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.